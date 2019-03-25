Country Oaks Care Center’s volunteer effort during the 2018 Day of Hope has earned the skilled nursing facility a 2019 Showcase Award from the California Association of Health Facilities. Only three of the more than 1,400 member facilities were granted the honor which was presented Monday, March 25, during the CAHF Spring Legislative Conference in Sacramento.
The association’s public advocacy committee instituted the awards to recognize member facilities for creating positive awareness of long-term care through media relations, community activities, social media or grassroots events.
The award stems from the efforts of a group of residents, staff and volunteers who weathered that cold April morning in 2018 to hold signs, wave flags and sell a special edition of the Santa Maria Times to raise money for Mission Hope Cancer Center. The project was the brainchild of Randi Vargas, recreational coordinator and Music and Memory director for the Chapel Street facility.
“I’m really proud of the staff and residents. It takes a lot for them to get up that early and get out there. They were holding signs out, yelling and doing the best they could,” Vargas said.
The locally owned, 57-bed Medicare- and Medical-certified skilled nursing facility is dedicated to providing quality care for short-term rehabilitation as well as long-term care. Staff provides physical, occupational, enteral and intravenous therapies, and a restorative nursing program aims to enable residents to maintain therapy gains as they achieve them.
“We always like to let the residents know that just because they need help at this stage in their lives doesn’t mean they can’t help someone else,” Vargas said.
Day of Hope was a particularly special opportunity for residents, many of whom have either survived cancer themselves or have been otherwise impacted by the disease
“The Day of Hope really hits home to a lot of people, not only in our larger community, but here in our residence,” Vargas said.
Country Oaks Care Center’s staff and half a dozen residents teamed up to make signs, then rose early to bundle up and head across Chapel Street out to the East Main Street Vons parking lot for a morning of giving back to the community.
“We didn’t spend the whole day out there, given their being 90-some years old, but they raised a little over $300, which was huge for them and it made them feel so good they were able to contribute to this great cause. Things like this, helping someone else, always makes people feel good, gives them a sense of purpose. They definitely made a difference,” Vargas said.
Country Oaks Care Center’s residents and staff plan to be at it again for the 2019 Day of Hope on Wednesday, April 10 with ongoing support from Vons. They welcome supporters to join their team and visit with the seniors for the cause.
“Hey, you know, if people want to contribute to help others at this point in their lives, let’s give them the opportunity,” Vargas said.