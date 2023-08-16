Dustin Lynch.jpg

Lynch, whose top hits include “Where’s It At,” “Small Town Boy” and “Ridin’ Roads,” will take the showroom stage at Chumash Casino Resort on Friday, Sept. 15.

 Contributed

Country music singer/ songwriter Dustin Lynch will bring his North American tour to the Chumash Casino Resort Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15.

Tickets for the show are $99, $114, $139, $154 and $169.

Lynch, whose top hits include “Where’s It At,” “Small Town Boy” and “Ridin’ Roads,”  has compiled eight No. 1 hits on the Billboard Country Airplay chart since his 2012 debut, won multiple awards and has been inducted into the Grand Ole Opry.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

0
0
0
0
0