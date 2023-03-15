Parmalee image (1).jpg

Country music group Parmalee brings its North American tour to the Samala Showroom on April 28 at the Chumash Casino Resort.

Country music group Parmalee, which has scored No. 1 hits with “Carolina,” “Just the Way” and “Take My Name,” bring its North American tour to the Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. on Friday, April 28 at the Chumash Casino Resort.

Tickets for the show are $39, $44, $49, $59 and $69.

Parmalee, named after the band members’ hometown in North Carolina, formed in 2001 and consists of brothers Matt and Scott Thomas, cousin Barry Knox and childhood friend Josh McSwain. A year later, they released their first EP “Daylight,” which caught the ear of a producer at RCA, leading to an invitation to record the band’s debut album, “Inside.”

