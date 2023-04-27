Community members are invited to participate in an annual golf, tennis and pickleball fundraiser that will help residents battling cancer.

The Santa Maria Country Club Women’s Division will host its annual tournament on Tuesday, May 9.

Members of the community, both women and men, are invited to register for the tournament. The event’s net proceeds from entry fees and community donations will go to supporting the Mission Hope Cancer Center’s patient assistance fund, benefiting local cancer patients.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers

April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com

0
0
0
0
0