In the coming weeks, Solvang officials will come closer to deciding the future of a 2-acre downtown lot formerly occupied by Skytt lumberyard, now owned by Santa Barbara real estate developer Ed St. George.

The Mission Drive-facing property, which has been at the center of controversy during the past year over St. George's initial plans for a mixed-use development which called for demolition of the historic Veterans Memorial Hall, will soon become either a development site for a three-story hotel and wellness center or a 59-unit low-income housing project.

Either way, St. George said, he is ready to build.

According to Solvang City Manager Xenia Bradford, the City continues to process St. George's SB330 application for building low-income housing in downtown Solvang, as well as consider his proposal for a hotel project at the same location.

With bipartisan support, Gov. Gavin Newsom in October 2019 signed into law Senate Bill 330, dubbed the Housing Crisis Act of 2019, that went into effect Jan. 1, 2020, and will expire in 2025.

According to the bill's author, state Sen. Nancy Skinner, it was designed to speed up housing construction in California during the next half-decade by slashing the time it takes to obtain building permits, limiting fee increases on housing applications, and barring local governments from reducing the number of homes that can be built.

Based on parameters for the new law, the city of Solvang has 30 days from receipt of St. George's application to respond. A final written determination will be given no later than 60 days after receipt of the applicant's written appeal, should it come to that.

"[Planning Commission] did ask about the hotel project and we explained that we didn't want to miss the opportunity for our SB330 low-income housing project to be dropped," St. George said Monday afternoon after a meeting with the city, having submitted the extensive housing application complete with engineering and elevations site plans and an archeology report.

"As a homebuilder, I love building residences, however, on this particular building site located directly across from the Mission Santa Inés — and literally on the city of Solvang's front doorstep — I believe that a four-star hotel would be better suited for the community. But ultimately it's the decision of the City Council," he said.

In the meantime, St. George expects to break ground even sooner, weather permitting. He plans to demolish the onsite building and start rough-grading the lot, making it a clean slate for whatever it will become.

"We should have our demolition permit very shortly," he added.

In retrospect, St. George said his initial development plans that called for the removal of the 84-year-old veterans community building, as well as the Solvang Library, the senior center, Sheriff's Office and city administration buildings, were "naïve."

"Those who I spoke with beforehand told me 'everyone will love it,'" he said. "But we know how that went."

St. George's newer 47-foot-tall, three-story hotel and wellness center development concept is a pared down version of his original plans, he said.

Instead of a European city square reminiscent of those piazzas found in Italy, St. George said he envisions something more "open and congenial — not some nose-in-the-air type of place" that features Spanish-style architecture, in step with the neighboring Mission Santa Inés.

"In the long run, I think the hotel project would be better for the community, especially because it includes a wellness center that will be accessible to the community," St. George said. "But I'm also excited about the low-income housing project."

