Cottage Health opened its newest Cottage Urgent Care Center on Tuesday at 1606 E. Clark Ave. in Orcutt, continuing its effort to provide Central Coast residents access to complete care within 45 minutes of their locations.
“Access to care is an important priority in preventing a minor issue from becoming a more serious health concern,” Cottage Health spokeswoman Maria Zate said.
The new Urgent Care Center in Orcutt Hills Plaza will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., 365 days a year, and is the second such center now open in the Santa Maria area.
A center opened last August on North Broadway, and a third location is slated to open in May on Skyway Drive, Zate said
Cottage also opened a new Urgent Care Center in Buellton in December at 328 McMurray Road, in the Crossroads at Buellton Village.
Cottage providers staffing the Urgent Care Center in Orcutt include a licensed nurse practitioner, a radiology technician and clinical concierges, Zate said.
Conditions that can be treated at the Orcutt center include cold and flu symptoms, scrapes and minor cuts, minor burns, sprains, allergies, earaches, urinary infections, skin conditions, rashes, poison oak and other minor ailments and injuries.
Patients with more serious medical conditions may be referred to a local emergency department or physician, Zate said.
Services available onsite include X-rays and point-of-care lab services, and the center also provides physical exams for students planning to participate in sports.
Walk-ins are welcome, Zate said, but online appointments are also available.
Other Urgent Care Centers recently opened on Broad Street and on Foothill Boulevard in San Luis Obispo, on Hollister Road and on Calle Real in Goleta and at locations in Oxnard, Camarillo and Ventura, where a second location is slated to open soon.
Carside Covid-19 testing by appointment is offered to symptomatic individuals at select locations, with results usually available within 45 minutes.
In addition to its network of Urgent Care Centers, Cottage also offers online visits through Cottage Virtual Care at cottagehealth.org/virtualcare, where patients can receive an appropriate referral to local physicians for follow-up and preventive care, just as they can at the Urgent Care Centers, Zate said.
She said both services allow Cottage Health to serve the community in new ways and adapt to current and future health-care needs.
For more information and appointments, visit www.cottagehealth.org/urgentcare.