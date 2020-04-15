You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Cottage Hospital using locally developed face shields for COVID-19 protection
top story

Cottage Hospital using locally developed face shields for COVID-19 protection

Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital medical staff caring for Covid-19 patients are now using the first face shields produced in collaboration with engineers from UCSB and local companies.

A powered air-purifying respirator, or PAPR, is the recommended safety device for protecting each caregiver in the room from all aerosolizing procedures, which pose the highest risk for clinicians to contract the disease.

Those include intubations, extubations, bronchoscopies and other procedures invasive to the airway.

A PAPR is a complex piece of equipment with a fan in the helmet that pulls air from the room and runs it through a HEPA filter to remove more than 99% of airborne pathogens, thus protecting the wearer from contracting an aerosol disease.

Cottage clinicians created the face shields with a coalition that included Dr. Eric McFarland, a chemical engineering professor at UCSB and former Cottage Emergency Department physician, Matt Silva of Ventura, Implantech and local engineer and entrepreneur Ray Karam.

To date, Cottage has received 188 face shields to protect medical staff. An additional 800 face shields are expected to be delivered by April 20.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

County Reporter/Associate Editor

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MHodgsonSYVNews.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

+3
Rock Front Ranch permanently conserved for wildlife, grazing by Rangeland Trust
Local News

Rock Front Ranch permanently conserved for wildlife, grazing by Rangeland Trust

  • Updated

“The Rock Front Ranch stands as the western gateway to the Cuyama Valley — one of the last remaining untouched valleys in California,” said Nita Vail, outgoing CEO of the Rangeland Trust. “Thanks to the support of the community, this small but mighty ranch will forever function as a strategic buffer to protect the area’s natural resources and vibrant wildlife habitat.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News