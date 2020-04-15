Cottage Hospital using locally developed face shields for COVID-19 protection

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital medical staff caring for Covid-19 patients are now using the first face shields produced in collaboration with engineers from UCSB and local companies.

A powered air-purifying respirator, or PAPR, is the recommended safety device for protecting each caregiver in the room from all aerosolizing procedures, which pose the highest risk for clinicians to contract the disease.

Those include intubations, extubations, bronchoscopies and other procedures invasive to the airway.

A PAPR is a complex piece of equipment with a fan in the helmet that pulls air from the room and runs it through a HEPA filter to remove more than 99% of airborne pathogens, thus protecting the wearer from contracting an aerosol disease.

Cottage clinicians created the face shields with a coalition that included Dr. Eric McFarland, a chemical engineering professor at UCSB and former Cottage Emergency Department physician, Matt Silva of Ventura, Implantech and local engineer and entrepreneur Ray Karam.

To date, Cottage has received 188 face shields to protect medical staff. An additional 800 face shields are expected to be delivered by April 20.

