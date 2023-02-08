Eric Seale has joined the Cottage Health board of directors as a volunteer, joining the nonprofit's goal to provide superior health care to and improve the health of communities across California’s Central Coast region.
Seale, who previously served on the board of the Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital Foundation from 2016 to 2022, is a managing partner at Accufy Analytics, a financial software firm specializing in renewable energy financing structures.
He holds a master’s degree in finance from the MIT Sloan School of Management in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering and computer science from Princeton University in New Jersey.