The new Cottage outpatient cardiology clinic welcomes Dr. Thomas Watson, a board-certified cardiologist who has been a member of the Cottage medical staff since 1984.
Watson received his medical degree from Tulane University School of Medicine and completed his residency and fellowship at Letterman Army Medical Center in San Francisco, where he performed the first balloon angioplasty in the United States Army. Most recently, Watson was with Santa Barbara Cardiovascular Medical Group.
Patients can now schedule appointments with him at Santa Ynez Cardiology for consultative and preventative cardiology. The clinic also will offer outpatient echo services and support for inpatient echo requests, and select outpatient cardiovascular procedures as needed.
Watson is available to see patients Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 pm, and Friday from 8:30 am to 12:30 pm. Appointments are available with a physician referral and can be scheduled by calling 805-686-8400.