Cottage Health honored four area doctors, including Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital physician Dr. Edward Bentley with a 2022 Physicians of the Year award.
The award recognizes physicians on the medical staff for exemplary performance based on four criteria: dedication to the profession and patients, respect and courtesy, collaborative practices, and efficient use of resources.
According to Dr. Ed Wroblewski, vice president of Medical Affairs and chief medical officer at Cottage Health, nominations each year are submitted to the Physicians Reward and Recognition Team by staff who work closely with the physicians.