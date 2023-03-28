Jenny Cue turns 100

Juana “Jenny” Cue stands with Ron Werft, president/CEO, Cottage Health, during a retirement/ birthday bash held at Cottage Hospital to celebrate her 100th birthday and departure from Cottage Health after 70 years of service.

 Contributed

Newly turned centenarian Juana “Jenny” Cue was recently honored with a birthday/ retirement bash after 70 years of service at Cottage Health that happened to land on a milestone birthday.

Cue on March 22 officially turned in her work keys while turning 100 surrounded by family, friends and co-workers at a special celebration held at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

“We are extremely grateful for Jenny,” said Ron Werft, president/ CEO of Cottage Health. “She’s been an important part of Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for more than half its 131-year history and has had a positive impact on countless patients. We are definitely going to miss her."

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

0
0
0
0
0