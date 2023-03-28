Newly turned centenarian Juana “Jenny” Cue was recently honored with a birthday/ retirement bash after 70 years of service at Cottage Health that happened to land on a milestone birthday.
Cue on March 22 officially turned in her work keys while turning 100 surrounded by family, friends and co-workers at a special celebration held at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.
“We are extremely grateful for Jenny,” said Ron Werft, president/ CEO of Cottage Health. “She’s been an important part of Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for more than half its 131-year history and has had a positive impact on countless patients. We are definitely going to miss her."
Cue began working at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in 1953 at the age of 30 — when Dwight D. Eisenhower was serving his first year as president.
Cue began her career at the hospital in the linen processing department where she recalls the act of folding sheets was more of a "dance" than work, requiring a two-people technique to complete."
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
The memory is said to still make Cue smile.
Her responsibilities changed in the early '90s when Cue was trained in the sterile processing department, wrapping linen and basins for sterilization, a job which she permanently transferred to in 2011.
“This was a good move for me, and I’ve always liked what I do,” Cue said.
The proud mother of three, grandmother of four, great-grandmother to eight and great-great grandmother to one, notes that all four generations of family were born at Cottage.
Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.