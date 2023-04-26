Drowning was the primary cause of death for David Navarro, the 32-year-old Santa Maria man who was found dead in March, nine days after he went missing in a water retention basin, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office-Coroner's Bureau.

Acute alcohol intoxication and a history of alcohol and illicit substance use were listed in the coroner's report as other significant contributors to Navarro's death. 

Navarro went missing on March 14 and his body was found March 23 near the spot that search and rescue teams from multiple agencies conducted searches for him. 

