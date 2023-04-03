A Lompoc teenager whose body was found in the Santa Ynez River bed earlier this year drowned, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office Coroner's Bureau.
The body of Alberto Rafael Cabrera Corona was found on Feb. 5 after the 14-year-old’s family reported him missing on Jan. 28.
Raquel Zick, public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, said the cause of death in the case was drowning and the manner was accidental.
Zick said Cabrera Corona was pronounced dead by authorities on Sunday, Feb. 5 at 1:33 p.m. not long after his body was discovered, reportedly by two family members who used a kayak to search in the Santa Ynez River north of Central Avenue and west of Floradale Avenue.
At the time Cabrera Corona's body was discovered, the Lompoc Police Department said there was no indication of foul play.
Cabrera Corona reportedly left his Lompoc home about 8 p.m. Jan. 27 and did not return, prompting his father to file a missing-person’s report the following day, according to the Lompoc Police Department.
Police later learned he was with two individuals during the early morning hours of Jan. 28 when their vehicle became stuck in mud at the far west end of the city and they abandoned it.
While walking back to the city, the three disagreed about which route to take, and the other two went east and made it back to Lompoc, while Cabrera Corona went north and apparently was not seen again until the discovery of his body.