Sheriff's officials on Thursday identified the Nipomo man who died following a two-vehicle rollover collision along Highway 101 near Main Street on Monday.
The Sheriff's-Coroner's Bureau named the victim in the crash as 68-year-old Michael James Lewis, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
The incident was reported at 9:43 a.m. when a 2007 Nissan 350Z driven by 20-year-old Marcos Salazar of Santa Maria and a 2002 Honda CRV driven by Lewis collided, according to CHP Officer Randall Dworaczyk.
Dworaczyk said both vehicles were traveling northbound on Highway 101, with the Honda in the right lane and Salazar in the left lane, and that an unsafe lane change caused both vehicles to collide.
The California Highway Patrol on Wednesday has requested public assistance and seeking people who witnessed the events preceding a fatal two-vehicle collision on Highway 101 in Santa Maria Monday.
The collision caused the Honda to overturn multiple times and ultimately travel over the highway's center dividing wall and into the southbound lane, landing on its wheels and blocking traffic in the third, right-hand lane, according to Dworacyzk.
Lewis was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center where he later died, while Salazar was not injured in the collision.
Neither alcohol nor drugs are suspected to be factors in the crash, according to Dworacyzk.
Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to come forward and provide a statement, according to CHP officials, who added that any information may be helpful in the investigation.
Those who wish to provide information are asked to contact the Santa Maria CHP officials in person at 1710 Carlotti Drive or by calling 805-349-8728.