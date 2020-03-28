Coronavirus update: Santa Barbara County confirms 17 new cases of COVID-19

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department on Saturday said it had confirmed 17 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 64 — nearly as many as the total 67 reported in San Luis Obispo County.

No deaths have been reported in either county, but five of the two counties’ patients are in intensive care units.

Of the new cases, nine are from Santa Maria, one is from Lompoc, five are from Santa Barbara and two are from the unincorporated areas of the South County, a spokesman for the county’s Joint Information Center said.

Three of the patients are in their 20s, including the one in Lompoc, four are in their 40s, four in their 50s, four in their 60s and two in their 70s.

Although the Public Health Department released the cities and areas where confirmed COVID-19 cases have occurred, the spokesman said “it is critical that residents in all areas of the county stay at home and practice social distancing when performing essential tasks outside their home.”

Of the total 64 patients, 47 are recovering at home, six are recovering in a hospital, which includes three in an intensive care unit, and 11 have fully recovered.