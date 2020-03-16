Coronavirus roundup: Santa Maria Public Library closed; Hancock College declares state of emergency

Rather than visiting in person, the public is encouraged to utilize facility services via phone and email.

“To protect our community, we need to take serious action now to suppress the spread of COVID-19 which will require temporarily limiting access to City Hall and other city facilities. We will continue to provide services, such as public safety, that our community relies on during these difficult times and will utilize technology to continue to be available to answer questions and provide information," City Administrator Todd Bodem said.

The city also has closed the Senior Center, city auditorium and Veterans Memorial Building until further notice. All public parks will remain open.

City Hall will be open at 7 p.m. March 24 for the scheduled City Council meeting, but public attendance will be limited to requirements for social distancing.

All Advisory Board meetings have been postponed.

Members of the public are encouraged to contact city facilities at the phone numbers and email addresses listed on the city website at http://ci.guadalupe.ca.us/notices/press-release-covid-19-city-facilities-temporarily-closed-english/.