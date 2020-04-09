Coronavirus roundup: Santa Maria city firefighters who reported COVID-19 symptoms tested, sent home
Coronavirus roundup: Santa Maria city firefighters who reported COVID-19 symptoms tested, sent home

Santa Maria city firefighters who reported COVID-19 symptoms tested, sent home

Three Santa Maria Fire Department personnel were tested for COVID-19 and sent home today after two of them reported experiencing symptoms of the disease, a department spokesman said.

The three were tested and sent to self-quarantine until the results are returned, which is expected Thursday, the spokesman said.

One of the department’s firefighter recruits was sent for testing and then home to self-quarantine Tuesday after reporting similar symptoms. Results of that test were expected Wednesday.

Fire Chief Leonard Champion said two crew members working out of the same fire station reported they were experiencing COVID-related symptoms Wednesday morning.

Both firefighters and the third member of their crew were sent for testing, and the station and equipment were sanitized, he said.

“We continue to practice social distancing, adhere to screening protocols that our dispatchers are performing, limiting the number of firefighters rendering medical assistance and wearing all personal protective equipment,” Champion said.

Santa Maria erects more signs urging people to stay home, stay apart

Santa Maria now has 11 large signs placed on busy streets throughout the community reminding residents to stay home as much as possible and maintain social distancing to fight the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus.

Last week, the city positioned three large digital message boards along Broadway.

Eight more signs went up Tuesday and Wednesday — four in Spanish and four in English — at Betteravia and South Bradley roads, West Cook Street and South Blosser Road, South Thornburg Street and West Battles Road, and North Broadway and West Taylor Street.

Updates about city services during the COVID-19 emergency are available at www.cityofsantamaria.org/coronavirus and posted on Twitter at www.twitter.com/City_SantaMaria.

For more information about coronavirus, visit the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department website at www.publichealthsbc.org.

Dignity Health Central Coast hospitals launch bilingual COVID-19 hotlines

Dignity Health Central Coast’s three hospitals have launched hotline numbers in both English and Spanish to educate community members about COVID-19, a hospital spokeswoman said.

Those who have questions in English about the novel coronavirus and COVID-19, the disease it causes, can call 805-332-8276 to talk to a nurse between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekends.

Those who call after those hours can leave a voicemail, and calls will be returned the following morning, the spokeswoman said.

For information in Spanish, community members can call 805-614-5758, which will be staffed from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. After-hours callers can leave a voice mail for a return call the following morning.

For up-to-date information on COVID-19, visit www.dignityhealth.org/central-coast.

Dignity Health’s three Central Coast hospitals are Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria, French Hospital Medical Center in San Luis Obispo and Arroyo Grande Community Hospital.

