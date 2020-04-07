Coronavirus roundup: Santa Barbara County reports 2nd coronavirus-related death

Santa Barbara County reports 2nd coronavirus-related death
A second person in Santa Barbara County has died from COVID-19, the county’s Public Health Department announced Sunday.
The person, whose identity was not revealed, was in their 60s and had underlying health conditions, according to the county. The person lived in South County and was hospitalized before succumbing to the illness.
“Public Health shares our deepest condolences with the family and friends of this community member,” said Dr. Henning Ansorg, Santa Barbara County’s health officer. “We continue to ask for the support of every resident as we move forward and get through this difficult time. Only with the help of every person in our community will we make a difference in slowing the spread of this virus.”
The first confirmed COVID-19 death in Santa Barbara County occurred April 1. That individual was a North County resident in their 60s with underlying health conditions who was in intensive care at Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria.
County K-12 Catholic schools to continue distance learning, hope to reopen before end of year
The county’s Public Health Department reported Sunday that, of the 174 cases, 103 patients were recovering at home, 27 were recovering in a hospital — including 19 in an intensive care unit — 40 had fully recovered, and two were pending an update.
Catholic K-12 schools in Santa Barbara County will continue distance learning and will not resume in-person instruction April 20 upon new direction from the Archdiocese of Los Angeles.
While acknowledging the need for extended closures, Paul Escala, the superintendent for Los Angeles, Santa Barbara and Ventura Catholic schools, said Friday that the Archdiocese still hopes to reopen campuses before the end of the academic year.
“We must acknowledge the reality of this public health emergency — we do not know if we will return to campus before the end of the school year and preparing for this outcome is now essential. While it remains our hope to return to campus as soon as possible, the health and safety of our students and educators is our top priority,” Escala said.
The Santa Barbara Office of Education, on the other hand, has decisively stated that public K-12 schools will not be opening for the remainder of the academic year.
Local schools including St. Mary of the Assumption, St. Louis de Montfort and St. Joseph will all continue distance learning for the time being.
St. Joseph High School in Orcutt sent a message to families Friday informing them of extended closures and expressing hope for the school to reopen in May or June.
"I know that much is uncertain at this time, but I am proud that Mr. Escala has chosen to wait-and-see what the public health situation will be in late May rather than committing to closure for the rest of year at this juncture. We will all come back to campus when it is safe; right now we aren’t sure if that will be in May," said Erinn Dougherty, St. Joseph principal.
Since beginning distance learning on March 17, Dougherty said teachers have maintained the school's goal of academic rigor in their online lessons.
She added that St. Joseph is also committed to rescheduling all senior events to ensure the class of 2020 will be able to participate in traditions including prom, graduation, senior brunch, awards ceremonies and baccalaureate.
Santa Maria Valley school districts alter meal service schedules
Various public school districts throughout the Santa Maria Valley have implemented schedule changes for no-cost meal pick-up at school campuses, with some schools not offering meal service this Friday, April 10.
The Santa Maria-Bonita School District will continue to offer daily meals from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with no meal service offered this Friday.
The Santa Maria Joint-Union High School District will now offer meals from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., with no meal service offered this Friday.
Meal pickup at Orcutt Union School District locations will continue to be available daily from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., with no meal service offered this Friday.
The Guadalupe Union School District will continue to offer meals Monday through Friday, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
The Blochman Union School District also will continue meal service Monday through Friday, from 11 a.m. to noon.
Laura Place covers city government for the Santa Maria Times.
