Coronavirus roundup: Marian ringing tower bells to honor first responders, others

Marian ringing tower bells to honor first responders, others

The bells in Marian Regional Medical Center’s bell tower are ringing at noon each day to show appreciation for hospital staff, all first responders and others in the community during the coronavirus pandemic.

Ringing the bells recognizes all essential employees, including operational restaurant staff, grocery store employees and the many other individuals who are working to care for local communities, a hospital spokeswoman said.

Sue Anderson, president and CEO of the regional hospital in Santa Maria, said ringing the bells is part of Marian’s “Hurrahs for Heroes” that was recently launched to thank all front-line employees for their dedication during this critical time.

“Our health care teams have done an amazing job of preparing for COVID-19, and we want to take the time to thank them, Andersen said. “In addition, we have partnered with local organizations that can offer daily prayer, a ringing of bells, a moment of pause and well-wishes to anyone that needs an outpouring of support while enduring this pandemic.”

