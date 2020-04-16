Coronavirus roundup: Marian pediatric program delivering produce to families

Marian pediatric program delivering produce to families
Members of Marian Regional Medical Center’s Medically Vulnerable Pediatric Coordination Program have been delivering fresh produce to Santa Maria and Arroyo Grande families with children at risk of contracting COVID-19.
Infants and children with special medical needs are especially vulnerable during the COVID-19 pandemic, so the Medically Vulnerable Pediatric staff collaborated with Talley Family Farms, which donated fresh vegetables to help the families meet basic needs, a Marian spokeswoman said.
“Our outreach to this medically vulnerable population is continuous, but because so many of these families care for high-risk children, we want to alleviate some of the burden on them during this critical time,” said Susan Rasmussen, program manager.
“Through our community partnerships, the Santa Barbara County Foodbank and the generosity of Talley Family Farms, we are able to help reduce some of the difficulty of this pandemic and provide healthier and more positive outcomes for these families.”
Through the Medically Vulnerable Pediatric Coordination Program, staff from Marian Regional Medical Center supports families at their homes by providing essential resources and care to ensure they thrive, Rasmussen said.
The program is free, and families can be referred to it by their health-care provider.
Phillips 66 donating $20K to local COVID-19 relief
Phillips 66 officials said the company will contribute $20,000 to COVID-19 relief efforts within the Central Coast, providing support for the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County specifically for the city of Santa Maria.
The funds will support 15 SAFE Food Net distributions in Santa Maria and thousands of home deliveries to seniors to help ensure safe access to nutritious groceries and fresh produce to maintain or regain their health throughout the crisis, a Phillips 66 spokesman said.
“The global spread of the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted everyone,” said Butch Lemos, Central Coast Area supervisor in Santa Maria. “This donation is critical to assist those in need during these difficult times.
“These funds help support the great community where our employees both live and work,” he added. “We want to ensure our community knows that we are all in this together.”
The Santa Maria Refinery owned and operated by Phillips 66 on the Nipomo Mesa employs 140 full-time employees plus specialized contractors and maintains an office in Santa Maria.
The Santa Maria Refinery processes crude oil into a 'feedstock' for further refinement elsewehere, petroleum coke and sulfur that's used in fertilizer sold in Central Coast stores.
Cottage Hospital using locally developed face shields for COVID-19 protection
Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital medical staff caring for Covid-19 patients are now using the first face shields produced in collaboration with engineers from UCSB and local companies.
A powered air-purifying respirator, or PAPR, is the recommended safety device for protecting each caregiver in the room from all aerosolizing procedures, which pose the highest risk for clinicians to contract the disease.
Those include intubations, extubations, bronchoscopies and other procedures invasive to the airway.
A PAPR is a complex piece of equipment with a fan in the helmet that pulls air from the room and runs it through a HEPA filter to remove more than 99% of airborne pathogens, thus protecting the wearer from contracting an aerosol disease.
Cottage clinicians created the face shields with a coalition that included Dr. Eric McFarland, a chemical engineering professor at UCSB and former Cottage Emergency Department physician, Matt Silva of Ventura, Implantech and local engineer and entrepreneur Ray Karam.
To date, Cottage has received 188 face shields to protect medical staff. An additional 800 face shields are expected to be delivered by April 20.
