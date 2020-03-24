Coronavirus roundup: Hancock College moves most classes online; Pismo Preserve closed; Santa Maria-Bonita continues meal distribution

Before its Sunday announcement, the college had considered holding smaller class sizes for technical career classes that are more difficult to conduct online.

Last week, Walthers met with students and staff to discuss options for these alternative modalities, as well as to hear student concerns regarding the coronavirus compiled by members of the Hancock Associated Student Body.

Pismo Preserve closed until further noticed due to inadequate social distancing

The Pismo Preserve is closed until further notice, due to concerns about the recreation area's capacity for adequate social distancing among visitors, the Land Conservancy of San Luis Obispo County announced Monday.

The preserve has been extremely popular since opening to the public Jan. 25, attracting thousands of bikers, hikers and horseback riders to the 900-acre property that ranges from Shell Beach to Price Canyon east and above Pismo Beach.

The Land Conservancy of San Luis Obispo County purchased the property for $12 million in 2014 to prevent its development and preserve it in perpetuity for passive recreation and educational uses