Coronavirus roundup: Hancock College moves most classes online; Pismo Preserve closed; Santa Maria-Bonita continues meal distribution

Hancock College closes campuses, moving most classes online
Hancock College is moving most classes to remote instruction after faculty, staff and students were barred from its campuses Sunday to limit transmission of the coronavirus.
Administrators will work remotely with staff over the next week to help them prepare to teach classes through alternative modalities before classes resume March 30, according to Hancock spokesman Christopher McGuinness.
Hancock President Kevin Walthers conducted a live question-and-answer session Monday morning to address how classes will be conducted remotely, with the exception of classes in the law enforcement academy and nursing programs, which still will meet in person off-campus.
"Remote instruction means that delivery can be in any number of ways, such as online, Zoom, teleconference or group chat. All lecture classes will go to remote delivery. The college is looking into virtual labs to continue instruction for CTE and STEM students with the hope that competency based testing can be conducted once we return to face-to-face instruction," Walthers said.
The college declared a campus state of emergency on March 20, extending its spring break to a second week with plans to resume most classes online March 30.
Before its Sunday announcement, the college had considered holding smaller class sizes for technical career classes that are more difficult to conduct online.
Last week, Walthers met with students and staff to discuss options for these alternative modalities, as well as to hear student concerns regarding the coronavirus compiled by members of the Hancock Associated Student Body.
Pismo Preserve closed until further noticed due to inadequate social distancing
The Pismo Preserve is closed until further notice, due to concerns about the recreation area's capacity for adequate social distancing among visitors, the Land Conservancy of San Luis Obispo County announced Monday.
The preserve has been extremely popular since opening to the public Jan. 25, attracting thousands of bikers, hikers and horseback riders to the 900-acre property that ranges from Shell Beach to Price Canyon east and above Pismo Beach.
The Land Conservancy of San Luis Obispo County purchased the property for $12 million in 2014 to prevent its development and preserve it in perpetuity for passive recreation and educational uses
After the statewide shelter-at-home order went into place, visitors have continued to crowd the area's parking lot and restrooms and clogged the trails, compromising social distancing requirements.
"The Land Conservancy has determined that due to the design of the trails, constraints of the parking lot and restrooms, and the numbers of visitors we have seen in the last few days, the Pismo Preserve does not provide adequate opportunity for social distancing," said Kaila Dettman, Land Conservancy executive director.
The preserve will likely reopen once the shelter-at-home order in San Luis Obsipo County is lifted, Dettman said.
In the meantime, members of the public are encouraged to continue exercising in other areas outside, while also being considerate of the health of others by practicing social distancing.
Santa Maria-Bonita continues meal distribution at 8 sites
The Santa Maria Bonita School District resumed meal distributions Monday and will provide supplies by appointment to remaining families in need beginning Wednesday.
After the announcement of a statewide shelter-at-home order Thursday, meal distributions for district families were temporarily suspended Friday and, instead, offered at local high schools. Chromebook pick-ups also were suspended.
Due to limited staffing availability at distribution sites following the order, the district has consolidated its meal distribution operations this week to eight locations.
"The consolidation of meal distribution sites was essential in order to focus the school district’s staffing resources," district spokeswoman Maggie White said.
Meals for district families are available for pickup at the following sites from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. daily:
- Arellanes Elementary
- El Camino Junior High School
- Fairlawn Elementary
- Jimenez Elementary
- Miller Elementary
- Rice Elementary
- Tunnell Elementary
- Santa Maria High School
Families are instructed to practice social distancing when arriving to pick up meals, maintaining six feet of distance between others while waiting in line.
Parents also are permitted to pick up meals without their children present if necessary, White said.
While Chromebooks and other supplies are no longer be offered at distribution locations, those still in need of those items can arrange an appointment with district staff to pick them up beginning Wednesday.
Parents who need Chromebook technical support can call 805-361-8155 Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Trilingual support will be offered in English, Spanish and Mixteco.
Santa Maria Costco Friday morning line
Bridgehouse
032020 Food distribution 05.jpg
032020 Food distribution 04.jpg
032020 Food distribution 02.jpg
032020 Food distribution 01.jpg
032020 Food distribution 03.jpg
VAFB Main Gate
A hopeful message in Orcutt
A hopeful message in Orcutt
031920 COVID-19 Movies 4 Theater.jpg
031920 COVID-19 Santa Maria 05.jpg
031920 COVID-19 Santa Maria 04.jpg
031920 COVID-19 Santa Maria 01.jpg
031920 COVID-19 Santa Maria 02.jpg
031920 COVID-19 Santa Maria 03.jpg
031920 COVID-19 Mask
031920 Marian COVID-19 10.jpg
031920 Marian COVID-19 06.jpg
031920 Marian COVID-19 07.jpg
031920 Marian COVID-19 08.jpg
031920 Marian COVID-19 09.jpg
031920 Marian COVID-19 01.jpg
031920 Marian COVID-19 02.jpg
031920 Marian COVID-19 03.jpg
031920 Marian COVID-19 05.jpg
031920 Eufloria flowers 03.jpg
031920 Eufloria flowers 01.jpg
031920 Eufloria flowers 02.jpg
Solvang Brewing Co. curbside sales
031820 Chromebook loan 03.jpg
031820 Chromebook loan 04.jpg
031820 Chromebook loan 05.jpg
031820 Chromebook loan 01.jpg
031820 Chromebook loan 02.jpg
Lompoc Valley Medical Center coronavirus screening
031720 Lompoc Council 01.jpg
031720 Lompoc Council 02.jpg
031720 Lompoc Council 03.jpg
031720 Lompoc Council 04.jpg
Hitching Post
031720 Snow Figueroa Mountain 02.jpg
031720 Snow Figueroa Mountain 03.jpg
031720 Snow Figueroa Mountain 01.jpg
031620 SM schools coronavirus 06.jpg
031620 SM schools coronavirus 03.jpg
031620 SM schools coronavirus 04.jpg
031620 SM schools coronavirus 05.jpg
031620 SM schools coronavirus 01.jpg
031620 SM schools coronavirus 02.jpg
031620 Lompoc schools coronavirus 02.jpg
031620 Lompoc schools coronavirus 03.jpg
031620 Lompoc schools coronavirus 01.jpg
031320 Lompoc closures 02.jpg
DeWees Center closures
031320 Oasis senior center 01.jpg
031320 Oasis senior center 02.jpg
031320 Oasis senior center 03.jpg
031220 SMJUHS athletics suspended 01.jpg
031220 SMJUHS athletics suspended 02.jpg
031220 SMJUHS athletics suspended 03.jpg
031220 Costco coronavirus supplies 01.jpg
031220 Costco coronavirus supplies 02.jpg
031220 Costco coronavirus supplies 03.jpg
031120 Hancock coronavirus 01.jpg
031120 Hancock coronavirus 02.jpg
031120 Hancock coronavirus 03.jpg
St. Mary of the Assumption
031020 Coronavirus church guidelines 02.jpg
031020 Coronavirus church guidelines 01.jpg
030920 Coronavirus shortages 01.jpg
030920 Coronavirus shortages 02.jpg
030920 Coronavirus shortages 03.jpg
Dispenser of hand sanitizer at Santa Maria Airport
030320 LVMC coronavirus preparation 01.jpg
030320 LVMC coronavirus preparation 02.jpg
030320 LVMC coronavirus preparation 03.jpg
030320 LVMC coronavirus preparation 02.jpg (copy)
SYVHS coronavirus
Laura Place covers city government for the Santa Maria Times.
In this Series
March 23 recap: Santa Maria news you may have missed today
-
Updated
Pismo Preserve closed until further noticed due to inadequate social distancing
-
Updated
Coronavirus: US officials working on $2 trillion rescue deal
-
Updated
Coronavirus in Santa Barbara County Series: Impact and reaction to Coronavirus in Santa Barbara County
- 16 updates
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.