Coronavirus roundup: Gold Coast Packing to provide produce boxes as grocery shopping alternative, Flying Flags RV Resort, Sideways Inn team up to host 'physically-distant' Easter egg hunt

Gold Coast Packing to provide produce boxes as grocery shopping alternative
In an effort to provide fresh produce pickup services for Central Coast residents during the coronavirus pandemic, Santa Maria-based produce company Gold Coast Packing will begin offering produce boxes in collaboration with Costa de Oro Winery.
The $18 produce boxes will include spinach, brussels sprouts, broccoli, cauliflower and other fresh products, with boxes available for drive-thru pickup at Costa de Oro.
All produce is locally grown and washed and trimmed before packaging.
“We created this produce box to offer our community a convenient and easy way to get fresh produce essentials without going to the grocery store,” Gold Coast Packing spokeswoman Crystal Chavez said. “During this time, people are uncomfortable getting out and are looking for delivery or pickup options with minimal contact. With this offering, we truly hope we are able to bring a little peace in this chaos with our fresh, locally grown produce.”
Those wishing to order a box should call the winery at 805-922-1468 no later than Wednesday during the week to pick up their box between 2-6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Costa de Oro also offers a 30% discount on all wines for those who order a box, Chavez said.
Costa de Oro is located at 1331 S. Nicholson Ave. in Santa Maria.
Flying Flags RV Resort, Sideways Inn team up to host 'physically-distant' Easter egg hunt
In collaboration with the Buellton Chamber of Commerce, Flying Flags RV Resort and Sideways Inn are organizing a “physically-distant” Easter egg hunt in Buellton this weekend, offering locals a chance to participate in seeking out the brightly colored roe for a chance to win a grand prize.
"We are sensitive to the social distancing and will ask the community to practice distancing as they make their way around town as well," said General Manager of Sideways Inn|Sideways Lounge Lydia Thomas. "We recognize and honor the importance of physical distancing to keep our community healthy, so all participants are encouraged to follow current CDC and Health Department guidelines regarding physical distancing and public health precautions."
Buellton businesses are invited to participate in "hiding eggs" by visibly displaying them in their storefront windows for locals to "find."
Beginning Saturday, April 11, and running through the weekend, community members will be invited to travel around town, snap a photo of each egg they find, and submit their collective photos to Flying Flags either via email at flyingflags@highwaywestvacations.com or through Facebook Messenger at Flying Flags RV Resort & Campground.
All participants will be entered into a drawing for a two-night stay in a tiki tent at Flying Flags this summer. Photo submissions will be accepted until 5 p.m. Sunday, April 12.
"We know this is a challenging time for many of you and the goal is to bring a little bit of hope and pride to our community and show support of our local businesses," Thomas said.
