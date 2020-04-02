Coronavirus roundup: County property owners can seek waiver of late tax payment penalties

By law, the census count must be delivered to the president by Dec. 31.

The committee said the Census Bureau will announce any additional adjustments if they become necessary.

Invitations to respond to the census were mailed to county residents beginning March 12, but as of March 31, only 38% of the county had responded.

Currently, the city of Goleta has the highest self-response rate at 45%; while the North County average is 30%, the committee said.

Joni Maiden, co-chair of the committee, said health experts are using data from the last census to respond to the pandemic.

“An accurate 2020 census count will help them prepare for future disasters, health or otherwise, and disease outbreaks,” Maiden said.

Residents can self-respond online at www.my2020census.gov, by calling toll-free 844-330-2020 or by mail. Those who have not responded will be mailed paper questionnaires beginning April 8.

The current plan is for census workers to begin home visits to nonresponders on May 28, but the COVID-19 crisis could change that.