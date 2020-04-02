Coronavirus roundup: County property owners can seek waiver of late tax payment penalties

Santa Barbara County property owners can seek waiver of late tax payment penalties
Santa Barbara County residents who are late on the second installment of their property taxes because of the COVID-19 emergency can apply to the Treasurer-Tax Collector’s Office to have late payment penalties canceled, a county spokeswoman said.
Requests to have penalties canceled will be considered on a case-by-case basis, spokewoman Gina DePinto said.
The second installment of the 2019-20 secured taxes are due Feb. 1 and are delinquent if not paid on or before April 10, and property owners who can pay the taxes are encouraged to do so, she said.
The treasurer-tax collector doesn’t have the authority to extend the payment delinquency date, which is set by state law.
But after April 10, the Treasurer-Tax Collector’s Office will consider written requests for penalty cancellations, and a cancellation form will be available at www.countyofsb.org/ttcpapg/index.aspx.
To comply with social distancing directives, the Treasurer-Tax Collector’s Office is encouraging tax payments through remote methods.
However, from April 1 until further notice, the office’s public counter will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at at 511 E Lakeside Parkway in Santa Maria.
Payments can be made using a credit card or electronic check at www.sbtaxes.org or by calling 805-724-3008 or, toll-free, 877-399-8089.
The Treasurer-Tax Collector’s Office does not charge a fee for using an electronic check; however, the credit card processer will charge a fee for credit card transactions, DePinto said.
Payments using a check, cashier’s check or money order can be mailed to the Treasurer-Tax Collector’s Office at P.O. Box 579, Santa Barbara, CA 93102-0579 but must be postmarked April 10 or before to avoid being delinquent.
For more information, visit www.sbtaxes.org or call the Santa Maria office at 805-346-8330.
Foodbank of Santa Barbara County in need of bilingual volunteers for call center
The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County is seeking Spanish-English bilingual volunteers at its call centers to assist Spanish-speaking callers with questions about food options and deliveries during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Volunteers are currently needed at the Foodbank warehouses in Santa Barbara and Santa Maria for 9 a.m. to noon shifts and noon to 3 p.m. shifts, according to spokeswoman Judith Smith-Meyer.
Call center volunteers will be tasked with answering disaster-related questions, directing clients to food distribution sites, signing up seniors and those with medical needs for food deliveries, and connecting with delivery recipients to let them know when their food will arrive at their door, Smith-Meyer said.
Bilingual individuals interested in volunteering should contact Lena Childers via email at lchilders@foodbanksbc.org or via phone at 805-967-5741, ext. 209.
Training will be required for all volunteers prior to beginning shifts.
There is also the possibility of remote volunteering using personal phones following training and completion of a few in-person shifts, Smith-Meyer said.
Committee urges Santa Barbara County residents to respond to 2020 census
Local 2020 census representatives urged Santa Barbara County residents to respond to the census Wednesday, which was National Census Day, especially since the community is currently sheltering at home due to the COVID-19 crisis.
National Census Day is not a deadline date for responding to the census.
But because of the emergency brought on by the highly contagious and potentially deadly disease, the deadline for responding to the census has been extended to Aug. 14, according to the Santa Barbara County Complete Count Committee.
By law, the census count must be delivered to the president by Dec. 31.
The committee said the Census Bureau will announce any additional adjustments if they become necessary.
Invitations to respond to the census were mailed to county residents beginning March 12, but as of March 31, only 38% of the county had responded.
Currently, the city of Goleta has the highest self-response rate at 45%; while the North County average is 30%, the committee said.
Joni Maiden, co-chair of the committee, said health experts are using data from the last census to respond to the pandemic.
“An accurate 2020 census count will help them prepare for future disasters, health or otherwise, and disease outbreaks,” Maiden said.
Residents can self-respond online at www.my2020census.gov, by calling toll-free 844-330-2020 or by mail. Those who have not responded will be mailed paper questionnaires beginning April 8.
The current plan is for census workers to begin home visits to nonresponders on May 28, but the COVID-19 crisis could change that.
Translated web pages are available along with guides in 59 non-English languages, including American Sign Language, as well as in Braille and large print.
For more information, visit www.SantaBarbaraCountyCensus.org, follow Santa Barbara County Census on Twitter and Facebook @CensusSBC or e-mail CensusSBC@countyofsb.org.
Laura Place covers city government for the Santa Maria Times.
