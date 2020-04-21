Coronavirus roundup: Basic training airmen arrive at VAFB under new COVID-19 rules

“Employees of Corona Family Farms wanted to show their appreciation for the health-care staff that are working daily to protect and serve our communities,” said Corona Family Farms owner, Anne Corona. "Our company has been here for generations, and we wanted to recognize these hospitals that have also served the community for years, now more than ever.”

With more than 30 years in agriculture, farming and distributing, Corona Family Farms is operated by a second-generation farming family specializing in strawberries.

Lompoc Food Pantry remains open amid coronavirus pandemic

The Lompoc Food Pantry, which is run by Catholic Charities, has remained open and is continuing to accept clients, but the organization has altered its procedures amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among the changes, clients are no longer allowed inside the Food Pantry building and are now being processed at the window near the entrance.

The Food Pantry is located at 325 North Second St. in Lompoc, though the facility also serves clients from Los Alamos, Buellton, Solvang and Santa Ynez. Its operating hours are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays.