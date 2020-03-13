Coronavirus: Lucia Mar Unified School District cancels classes at all levels, all schools for two weeks

Stenson’s notice said Lucia Mar is also canceling all district-sponsored events and travel, including field trips, visual and performing arts events, PTA, PTO and booster-sponsored events, dances and all athletic events, including practices, through March 29.

Non-Lucia Mar events and activities scheduled to occur on Lucia Mar properties through March 29 also were canceled, Stenson said.

“Please know that we do not make these decisions lightly, as we know they have a significant impact on our families, our community, and we hope to resume normal operations as soon as possible,” Stenson said.

To help families with the economic impact, the district will provide all students with a free lunch and a breakfast for the following day at selected school sites on a drive-through or walk-up basis.

Stenson said the free meals, to be handed out between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday through Friday during the closure, are to be taken for consumption elsewhere, not eaten at the site, and students must be present to receive meals.

Meals will be distributed at Nipomo High School for students from there and from Central Coast New Tech High and Nipomo, Dana and Lange elementary schools.