Coronavirus likely in Santa Barbara County for month, health official says

“We’d prefer people not just show up at the door,” he said.

Fisk said if there is difficulty breathing, individuals should seek medical assistance. However, he noted that while children seem to have been spared from the coronavirus, no one knows if they can be carriers for the disease.

Ansorg also said the elderly and those with compromised immune systems should think twice about going to a movie theater, a concert or a conference.

Because many people have asked about masks, Ansorg said if a sick person wears a surgical mask, 60% of cough and sneeze secretions that spread the virus are captured by the mask.

But he said there’s no scientific proof that wearing a mask has any benefit to those who are not sick.

But the county appears to be as well-prepared as possible for a situation that’s increasingly fluid.

Batson said “it is, indeed, evolving rapidly” and “the numbers are changing by the hour.” But as of Tuesday morning, California had 133 diagnosed cases and one death.

“I can tell you when I walk out of this room, the numbers will have changed,” Batson told supervisors.