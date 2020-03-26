The number of confirmed coronavirus cases remains at 18 in Santa Barbara County, with San Luis Obispo County confirming six new cases for a total of 33, public health officials from both counties said at press conferences on Monday.
Santa Maria Police on Friday identified a bicyclist allegedly killed in a hit-and-run collision near Blosser Road and Main Street on Sunday, and are seeking the public's help to identify the driver of a vehicle who fled the scene.
The Santa Maria High School gymnasium will now operate as a 24-hour emergency shelter to provide the homeless a place to stay and serve as a precaution against the coronavirus, the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department announced Saturday.