Coronavirus in Santa Barbara County: Scheduled shows at Chumash Casino Resort will go on as planned

Scheduled shows at the Chumash Casino Resort, including Bonnie Raitt's concert, will go on as planned, according to Director of Public Relations & Chumash Foundation Veronica Sandoval.
County public health officials are recommending that businesses, agencies and health care providers create plans for social distancing to prevent community transmission, should the need arise, but there are currently no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Santa Barbara County.
Tribal Chairman for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, Kenneth Kahn, released a statement Wednesday assuring patrons that proactive measures are being taken at the resort and casino property in the Santa Ynez Valley to protect against the virus.
“At the Chumash Casino Resort, the health and safety of our guests and employees is our top priority. We have been monitoring COVID-19 since January and review and implement guidelines as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and will continue to do so," he said.
"In addition to providing regular education to our staff, we have increased the hand sanitizing stations - they can be found in each of our restrooms and at every entrance, and our soap containers in all of the restrooms are continually replenished so that guests and employees can wash their hands regularly. We are working hard to provide the cleanest of environments for all guests and employees to enjoy, routinely cleaning machines, tables, and all dining surfaces.”
COVID-19 is probably infecting Santa Barbara County residents and has been for about a month, one health care official believes, but no one who has it has gotten sick enough to be diagnosed.
Due to the lack of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the county, the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department maintains that school closures are not recommended at this time.
A representative for Vitalant Central Coast said local centers currently possess a two-day supply of multiple blood types, half the sufficient amount needed to treat the typical amount of patients.
A lecture scheduled for this weekend at Lompoc Valley Medical Center has been canceled due to concerns about COVID-19, a hospital spokeswoman announced Wednesday.
