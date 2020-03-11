Coronavirus in Santa Barbara County: Santa Maria parishes alter Mass celebrations

Both principals said students and staff are not holding or shaking hands during Mass and extra hygiene practices are being encouraged at the schools.

While communion guidelines have been established mainly to prevent the spread of germs, some parish attendees are upset by the restrictions it puts on their worship, such as St. Mary parishioner Carmen Fonseca.

Fonseca said she is very spiritual, and that she believes she should drink from the cup regardless of whether sickness is going around.

"I believe when I drink the blood of Christ, I don't think I will get infected. I see this as an obstacle ... as a spiritual war," she said.

Karolyn and Jim Harmon, also parishioners at St. Mary, said the communion regulations have meant that Jim no longer can bring communion to elderly members of the congregation who are at Marian Regional Medical Center with health problems.

Jim and Karolyn said since these parishioners can't be at Mass, receiving communion at the hospital is helpful to them.

"That's part of their comfort, to receive communion, but it's better to be safe than sorry," Karolyn said.

Laura Place covers city government for the Santa Maria Times.

