Coronavirus in Santa Barbara County: Santa Maria cancels city events, maintains government meetings

Santa Maria city officials announced the same night the cancellation through March of all remaining events and programs organized by the Department of Parks and Recreation, as well as the Public Library and its branches.

However, there are no plans to cancel or postpone regularly scheduled meetings of the City Council, Planning Commission, or Recreation and Parks Commission, according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp.

Along with library and Recreation and Parks event, the kickoff for the annual Downtown Fridays is postponed from March 27 to May 1.

In addition, the City's Special Projects team is postponing Community Development Week during the week of April 13, including the Community Resource Fair on April 15. The new date has not yet been determined.

The Santa Barbara County Association of Governments also announced Friday the postponement of the second annual Santa Maria Open Streets celebration on March 29 until October 25. Open Streets is organized in collaboration with the City of Santa Maria.