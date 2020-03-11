Coronavirus in Santa Barbara County: Local schools to remain open, despite UCSB's move to 'remote instruction'

While the University of California, Santa Barbara has moved all courses online due to coronavirus concerns, other universities and K-12 schools in the county are following the guidance of the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department, which has not recommended closure because there are no confirmed cases in the county.

Regardless, UCSB Chancellor Henry Yang announced the university’s transition to “remote instruction” on Tuesday, noting that effective March 11, fans are not permitted to attend sporting events, all campus concerts are cancelled and all student groups are encouraged to suspend planned events or activities.

"We know that many of these recommendations will be challenging to implement, but it is important that we take the necessary steps now to respond to the rapidly evolving situation, despite the fact that no cases have been reported on campus or in Santa Barbara County,” Yang said.

Allan Hancock College in Santa Maria, on the other hand, does not plan to hold classes remotely as long as there are no confirmed cases in the county, according to college spokesperson Lauren Milbourne.