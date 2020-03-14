Coronavirus in Santa Barbara County: Closures, procedural changes continue from efforts to contain coronavirus

Central Coast agencies and organizations are continuing to change procedures, cancel or postpone events and close facilities in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent issuance of guidelines and public health orders.

So far, no cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in either Santa Barbara or San Luis Obispo counties, but officials are taking the steps to protect public health by slowing the transmission of the disease from those who might be infected but not showing symptoms yet.

Here’s a brief look at some of the changes resulting from the efforts to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus that causes the coronavirus disease COVID-19.

Although the Santa Maria Public Library will remain open, all programming has been canceled through the end of March, a city spokesman said.

The same is true for its branch Guadalupe, Orcutt, Los Alamos and Cuyama libraries.

Signs are also being posted at the libraries notifying patrons to observe the “social distancing” order from the Santa Barbara County public health officer for people to remain six feet apart.