Coronavirus in Santa Barbara County: Airports taking coronavirus precautions as regular travel continues

“Right now we only have flights to Las Vegas, so for us it’s not nearly as big of an impact. In June, United starts back up and we’ll have three big hubs with a lot of international travel,” Hastert said.

In the meantime, Hastert said the airport has been following CDC recommendations for extra cleanliness on the aircraft and surfaces within the airport, including increased hand sanitizing stations in the terminal.

Staff also are being educated on signs of the virus and updates from health departments, and are encouraged to stay home if they feel sick, he said.

On March 4, United Airlines announced it would limit its domestic flights by 10% due to coronavirus concerns, a decision which has caused slight decreases in service at the Santa Barbara Airport.

According to airport spokeswoman Deanne Zachrisson, United’s flight decrease has limited the airport’s flights to San Francisco from six per day to five per day. Otherwise, she said, the airport is actually experiencing higher levels of travel than usual as people make plans for spring break.