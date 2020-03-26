Coronavirus cases rise: 32 in Santa Barbara County, 54 in SLO County

Officials also addressed continuing shortages of personal protective equipment, or PPE, for healthcare workers throughout the state and county as coronavirus cases have risen. N95 masks, which filter out air particles as the wearer breathes, are among these shortages.

The filtering capability is what makes N95 masks crucial for medical staff working among potential coronavirus cases, county disaster preparedness manager Jan Koegler said. Cloth surgical masks, on the other hand, only prevent droplets from being inhaled, she said.

The county is working desperately to increase the number of testing kits available to assist medical professionals who are frequently working around potential cases without the proper protective gear, Ansorg said.

"Given the scarcity of the testing kits, we have to assume that anyone with an influenza-like illness could have COVID-19. Workers at hospitals have to deal with patients like they are confirmed [for coronavirus]," Ansorg said.

Along with the announcement of eight new cases, San Luis Obispo County officials said that various recreation areas in the county including the Pismo and Avila piers will be closed for the time being due to social distancing concerns.