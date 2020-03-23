Coronavirus cases hold at 18 in Santa Barbara County, increase to 33 in SLO County

"We’ve been seeing the reuse of masks and other things that we don't want when we care for patients," Koegler said.

She added that the community, however, has been very generous in donating medical supplies to hospitals that need it, and that Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital is serving as a drop-off center for such supplies.

Koegler clarified that cloth masks are not needed at this time, and that the county supply of N95 masks is sufficient for the time being.

In preparation for a surge in cases, hospitals are also submitting plans to the Public Health Department regarding their ability to expand their bed capacity, as well as plans to expand to additional space outside of their hospital facilities.

The topic was also discussed by San Luis Obispo County officials, who said they are considering the option of opening remote hospital facilities in locations throughout the city, such as the Cal Poly Recreation Center.

Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley spoke at the county press conference about the consequences of price gouging by local businesses during a state of emergency.