Coronavirus cases climb to 13 in Santa Barbara County; SLO County reports 21

The number of COVID-19 cases in Santa Barbara County climbed to 13 Saturday with the addition of four new cases, while San Luis Obispo County officials reported the number there had climbed to 21 from the 13 reported Thursday.

As the state-issued shelter-at-home order takes full effect, law enforcement agencies have weighed in on what the order allows and how they intend to seek compliance, and are asking the public for restraint on filing complaints.

Two county supervisors plan to seek support for halting foreclosures and evictions, and the Children’s Resource Network is helping clothe needy families.

Here’s a brief roundup of events in the battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

New San Luis Obispo County cases identified

On Saturday afternoon, San Luis Obispo County Public Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein said that county has confirmed 21 cases of COVID-19, up from the 13 reported Thursday, with seven of those in the South County.

One person has been hospitalized but is stable, she said, and the rest are recovering at home. She said 11 of the people infected were in the 19 to 64 age range, and nine were 65 and older.