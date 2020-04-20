Corona Family Farms in Santa Maria donates strawberry flats to health-care workers
featured

Corona Family Farms in Santa Maria donates strawberry flats to health-care workers

  • Updated

Corona Family Farms in Santa Maria recently donated more than 40 flats of strawberries to demonstrate appreciation for the Dignity Health physicians, nurses and ancillary departments caring for the community during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Dignity Health hospitals include Marian Regional Medical Center and Arroyo Grande Community Hospital. 

Coronavirus Series: Local impact and reaction to COVID-19 in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties

“Employees of Corona Family Farms wanted to show their appreciation for the health-care staff that are working daily to protect and serve our communities,” said Corona Family Farms owner, Anne Corona. "Our company has been here for generations, and we wanted to recognize these hospitals that have also served the community for years, now more than ever.”

With more than 30 years in agriculture, farming and distributing, Corona Family Farms is operated by a second-generation farming family specializing in strawberries. 

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News