Corona Family Farms in Santa Maria donates strawberry flats to health-care workers

Corona Family Farms in Santa Maria recently donated more than 40 flats of strawberries to demonstrate appreciation for the Dignity Health physicians, nurses and ancillary departments caring for the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dignity Health hospitals include Marian Regional Medical Center and Arroyo Grande Community Hospital.
“Employees of Corona Family Farms wanted to show their appreciation for the health-care staff that are working daily to protect and serve our communities,” said Corona Family Farms owner, Anne Corona. "Our company has been here for generations, and we wanted to recognize these hospitals that have also served the community for years, now more than ever.”
With more than 30 years in agriculture, farming and distributing, Corona Family Farms is operated by a second-generation farming family specializing in strawberries.
