Santa Maria’s first Latin cultural and creative arts center is set to reopen on Friday.
The Cultural and Creative Arts Center of the Santa Maria Valley, also known as “Corazón del Pueblo," announced that the center will once again be open to youth, families and local artists to "build community, celebrate heritage, advocate for and provide access to the arts in our local community," the group said.
A reopening celebration will take place Friday at 6 p.m. at 201 E. Main Street, Unit M, upstairs, in Santa Maria.
"Having been shut down after incidents of racially targeted vandalism earlier this year, The Cultural and Creative Arts Center, with the support from many community members and community partners, is re-opening its doors to the local community at a new location," the group said in a press release.
While the new center is opening in a small office space in downtown Santa Maria, the hope is to quickly grow and provide additional spaces and programs for the community in the near future.
Currently, the new center will provide space for youth and families to practice "painting, literally, visual, fabric, performance arts and more," all supplied by a “Community Art Supply Closet” that will provide free art supplies for youth, families and local artists to use while at the center, the organizers said.
The Art Supply Closet is provided through a local grant from The Fund for Santa Barbara. In addition, Corazón del Pueblo will continue to provide monthly community art workshops, educational forums and events throughout the community.
Events such as an upcoming Dia de Los Muertos event planned for Oct. 30 in partnership with the Santa Maria Bonita School District, the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District, the Santa Maria Town Center Mall, The Fund for Santa Barbara and other partners.
While the center primarily focuses on Latin culture and art, the space
"welcomes anyone who is interested in creating, learning and sharing in our community," the press release said.