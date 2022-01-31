Community members joined leaders of Corazón del Pueblo on Saturday to dedicate their Latinx Little Free Library and condemn recent incidents of vandalism at the Creative and Cultural Arts Center of Santa Maria Valley.
Corazón Executive Director Alex Espinoza-Kulick said on Jan. 10, an individual working in the same building as their Main Street office who had become increasingly hostile reportedly caused damage to a Latinx hip-hop art installation as well as the interior of the nonprofit's office while screaming racial slurs.
On Jan. 11, leaders also discovered the stand for the Latinx Little Free Library in the building's plaza next to Heritage Square ripped out out of the concrete. Damages from both incidents were estimated to total $21,000.
While both incidents were reported to the Santa Maria Police Department, officers in the Detective Bureau said it was a civil rather than criminal issue, and that the vandalism did not appear to be linked to racism. The department's Detective Bureau did not respond to inquiries Monday regarding whether an investigation was ongoing.
The renovated little library, which holds books written by local Latinx and Indigenous authors, will become mobile and travel to different parts of the Santa Maria Valley instead of remaining in the plaza. The nonprofit is also planning to move to a new location, which has yet to be determined, Corazón leaders said.
"Unfortunately, we know that various histories of racial antagonism are very deep-seeded in this community, and that has come to the [forefront] in this instance of violence and hatred. It’s unfortunate that someone would think to attack and blame and disregard and disrespect an organization that stands for nonviolence, that stands for liberation, creativity, arts and culture and access for all of our communities," Espinoza-Kulick said.
Nonprofit and faith leaders including Father Peter Kang of St. Peter's Episcopal Church as well as One Community Action Program Manager Michael Fuentes and Youth Engagement Manager Crystal Ramirez were also present for a panel during the ceremony.
Ramirez spoke about how racism has historically limited opportunities for communities of color such as Latinx communities, and how organizations like Corazón del Pueblo and One Community seek to increase those opportunities.
"Racism really impacts more than just the community — it impacts generations. And so, when we heard about the incident, we knew we had to come together," she said.
The event was also livestreamed on Corazón del Pueblo's Facebook page.