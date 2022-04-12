Members of the public will have an opportunity to connect with the Nordic past on Saturday when The Copenhagen House in downtown Solvang gives a sneak peek into its recently repurposed amber museum and Viking exhibit spaces during a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 7 p.m.
The 6,500-square-foot Danish gift store that now serves as a Danish cultural center will unveil a new exhibition, The Great Hall of the Danes Viking — located inside the former Santa Ynez Valley bank which was established in 1919 by Danish immigrants — that features an expansive collection of Viking artifacts.
The unveiling will also reveal a refreshed Solvang Amber Museum space, where ancient amber relics as old as 80 million years are housed, according to Copenhagen House's website.
A museum spokeswoman said the Viking collection is comprised of 28 authentic items that are more than 1,000 years old and include three Viking swords from 800 to 950 A.D., a Viking spearhead from 950 to 1075 A.D., a bronze arrowhead, and burial urns from 0 to 150 A.D. — the time of legendary Danish King Heremod of Beowulf, according to lore.
Also featured will be Viking jewelry, like a dragon-headed armband on display, and a Viking coin collection that includes the first Denmark-minted coin types depicting the god Odin, a main deity in Norse mythology.
The spokeswoman also noted that other items in the collection will include an original first Danish edition of "Gesta Danorum (Deeds of the Danes),” a manuscript printed in 1575 that makes mention of legendary figure and Danish Viking king Ragnar Lothbrok.
“The artifacts which we’ve been able to secure for The Copenhagen House are truly unique to this Danish-settled town — which is in and of itself, unique," said ElseMarie Lund, manager of The Copenhagen House. "Our Viking history is ingrained in Danish culture, and this enhanced exhibit gives us an avenue for educating visitors about our storied past.”
The ceremony will include a special Danish guest and three-time Olympian who will have the honor of "slicing the symbolic ribbon with a Viking sword," the spokeswoman said.
An educational Viking Age presentation also will accompany the exhibit. Other featured presentations will explain the truth about Viking helmets — which did not have horns — how Viking women shared equal rights, and how the weekday “Thursday” got its name, she said.
The museum and exhibit will be open daily to the public beginning Monday, April 18.
The Copenhagen House is located at 1660 Copenhagen Drive, Solvang, and is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
For more information, contact The Copenhagen House at 805-693-5000 or visit www.TheCopenhagenHouse.com.