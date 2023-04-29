A significant change in the weather pattern will develop next week as a dry-cold front passes through the Central Coast, followed by a robust upper-level low-pressure system that will produce much cooler temperatures, scattered rain showers, and a good chance of thunderstorms.

Gentle to moderate (8 to 18 mph) northwesterly winds on Saturday will continue to allow a marine layer to develop along the coastline with pockets of fog and mist during the night and morning. Many beaches will remain overcast for most of the day.

Temperatures will reach the low-80s in the inland valleys (Santa Ynez), the mid-60s in the coastal valleys (Santa Maria and Lompoc), and the high-50s along the beaches on Saturday.

John Lindsey’s is a retired PG&amp;E’s Diablo Canyon marine meteorologist. Email him at JohnLindseyLosOsos@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.

