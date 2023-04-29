A significant change in the weather pattern will develop next week as a dry-cold front passes through the Central Coast, followed by a robust upper-level low-pressure system that will produce much cooler temperatures, scattered rain showers, and a good chance of thunderstorms.
Gentle to moderate (8 to 18 mph) northwesterly winds on Saturday will continue to allow a marine layer to develop along the coastline with pockets of fog and mist during the night and morning. Many beaches will remain overcast for most of the day.
Temperatures will reach the low-80s in the inland valleys (Santa Ynez), the mid-60s in the coastal valleys (Santa Maria and Lompoc), and the high-50s along the beaches on Saturday.
A dry cold front will move through the Central Coast on Sunday morning. In the front’s wake, strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) northwesterly winds and clearing skies with cooler temperatures will develop on Sunday afternoon into Monday.
A 542 decameter late-season upper-level low-pressure system will travel southward along the California coastline, moving through San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties on Tuesday into Wednesday with fresh to strong (19 to 31 mph) southerly winds and scattered rain showers.
The longer days of late spring can produce more instability in the atmosphere, creating a good chance of thunderstorms. These convective storms can produce lightning, short periods of heavy rainfall, hail, microburst, and even the possibility of tornadic activity.
On May 6, 1998, a similar system produced a tornado in San Luis Obispo.
This system will bring in a much cooler air mass; consequently, temperatures throughout the Central Coast will struggle to reach the low- 60s, with overnight lows in the 40s. Snow levels will lower to 5,000 feet.
Total rainfall amounts are expected to range between 0.10 and 0.50 of an inch.
Dry weather is expected to return on Thursday, with another chance of rain on Friday.
Keep your thickest wetsuits available; seawater temperatures will range between 50 and 53 degrees through Wednesday, increasing to 52 to 54 degrees on Thursday into Friday.
A 2- to 4-foot northwesterly (290-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 12-second period) is expected along our coastline on Saturday, increasing to 4- to 6-feet (with an 8- to 16-second period) on Sunday morning.
Gale-force northwesterly winds along the coastline will generate an 8- to 10-foot northwesterly (310-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 15-second period) on Sunday afternoon and night, decreasing to 5- to 7-feet (with a 7- to 12-second period) on Monday through Friday.
This Date in Weather History (April 8):
1973 - The Mississippi River reached a crest of 43.4 feet, breaking the previous record of 42 feet established in 1785. (David Ludlum)
2019 - An upper-level low-pressure system moved through the southern regions of the Central Coast and produced rain showers and a few isolated thunderstorms mostly south of the Morro Bay/San Luis Obispo line.
So far, Nipomo has recorded the most rain at 0.32 of an inch. Cal Poly and SLOWeather.com both reported 0.11 of an inch or rain. Most locations north of Morro Bay have not recorded any measurable rainfall.
