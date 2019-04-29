Despite a wet and rainy start that brought thunder and lighting to the Central Coast, forecasters say cool and dry conditions are expected to return to northern Santa Barbara County for the rest of the week.
"We're going back into a typical May gray pattern," said Kristen Stewart, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard. "We're going to see mornings with a marine layer that burns off by the afternoon."
Scattered showers dropped light rain across the region late Sunday and early Monday morning, bringing with them occasional thunderstorms. Fueled by a low-pressure system out of the southwest Pacific Ocean, Stewart said the late-season rain event is uncommon but not out of the ordinary.
"Usually at this time of year the jet stream is further north of us," she explained. "This was a bit of a cutoff system and was separate from the larger scale low-[pressure system]."
A rainfall gauge in Nipomo received .32-inch of rain — the highest local amount — over a 24-hour period ending 4 p.m. Monday, according to the the National Weather Service. Within that same period, roughly .21-inch fell at the Santa Maria Public Airport.
Central Coast residents may see lingering showers into Tuesday morning, with temperatures below average through Tuesday and a slight warming trend through Friday.
Daytime highs in Santa Maria and Lompoc are expected to hover around the low 70s. Overnight lows will remain within the low 50s. Sustained winds are expected below advisory levels, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Highs in the Santa Ynez Valley are expected to be in the mid 70s for most of the week. Overnight lows will dip into the high 40s.
Santa Maria has seen more than 14 inches of rainfall since Oct. 1, according to the Santa Barbara County Public Works Department, surpassing the average amount of 13.3 inches.