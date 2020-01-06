Contruction to start at Blosser Road and West Main Street; traffic delays expected

Drivers should expect delays near Blosser Road and West Main Street as crews begin construction work this week to add an additional right-turn lane.

The construction, which will continue until mid-April, is designed to relieve congestion, minimize delays and improve traffic flow for northbound vehicles traveling on Blosser Road approaching West Main Street, a Santa Maria city spokesman said.

During peak hour travel times, the northbound traffic now backs up significantly to the south of the intersection. A right-turn lane will be added to relieve some of the congestion experienced by motorists that queue at the intersection.

In addition, the spokesman said, new signal poles, pedestrian push buttons, sidewalk and ramps, and drainage inlets will be added or upgraded to meet current city and state Department of Transportation standards at the southeast corner of the intersection.

The city is contracting with RDZ Contractors to construct the $500,000 project, which is funded by sales and gas taxes (Measure A and Local Surface Transportation Program (LSTP) funds).

Cannon Associates will be assisting city staff with construction oversight at this major city and Caltrans dual-jurisdiction intersection.

Those with questions are asked to contact the engineering division of the Public Works Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2225.

