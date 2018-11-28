Contract negotiations between the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District and its teachers union faltered Monday after the two groups failed to reach an agreement with the help of a state-appointed mediator.
Both parties expressed disappointment about the latest breakdown in talks, which come less than two months after the impasse first was declared. Under procedures outlined by the California Public Employment Relations Board, the state agency that oversees collective bargaining for public employees, the dispute will continue to the fact-finding process after the new year.
A three-person panel will conduct its own inquiries and investigations into the negotiation process. Both the union and district are allowed to appoint a member of the panel, with the third to be selected as a joint decision or appointed by the state. The panel will ultimately recommend a settlement to both parties.
If no settlement is reached, the district can decide to implement its last best offer: a 2-percent raise that includes salary schedule increases, creation of new salary schedule steps and additional contribution to employee health benefits. Kevin Platt, the district's superintendent for Human Resources, called the compensation proposal "more than fair" and stressed that the district teachers "are the highest compensated high school teachers in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties."
But members of the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District's Faculty Association, the union that represents more than 400 district teachers, said the dispute is not about compensation.
"The administration says this disagreement is primarily about money," union bargaining chair Lorene Yoshihara said, "[but] much of our disagreement is about the district continuing to demand changes to parts of our agreement that have been there for a long time."
According to Yoshihara, the district is demanding an end to transfer rights, which allow qualified teachers to transfer from one school to another when there is an opening.
Platt countered that transfer rights are based on "unclear contract language" and they do not serve their students well.
"We are not saying that teachers cannot transfer, [but] we believe teachers who are interested in transferring should be interviewed and selected," he said. "Department chairs and principals should have the ability to select their teams and all teachers, regardless of seniority, should have the same opportunity to compete for a position.’’
On the issue of compensation, Yoshihara said the district's proposal "doesn’t make any sense to our members, who have to face the same increased cost of living as everyone else in this community.”