A proposal to store contaminated soil on-site at the Guadalupe Oil Field would eliminate an estimated 69,000 truck trips through Santa Maria to haul the soil to the landfill east of the city, according to a permit amendment application filed with San Luis Obispo County.
The South County Advisory Council is scheduled to hear public comment about the proposal when it meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the Nipomo Community Services District Office at 148 S. Wilson St in Nipomo.
SCAC provides information on proposed land use projects to unincorporated area residents, gathers public opinion about the projects and then formulates recommendations to the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors.
Chevron Environmental Management Co. is seeking to amend a conditional use permit for remediation activities on the 2,700-acre Guadalupe Oil Field located west of Highway 1 and just north of the Santa Maria River.
Chevron wants to construct an 18.2-acre in-ground holding area for soil contaminated with diluent and other petroleum hydrocarbons excavated from within the old oil field, according to a project description accompanying the application.
Diluent is a petroleum-based product that was mixed with the heavy crude oil produced at the site to make it flow more easily.
The in-ground soil management area would hold nearly 1.2 million cubic yards of contaminated soil and be lined to prevent leakage, according to the project description.
Formerly a Union Oil Co. operation, the Guadalupe Oil Field has been the subject of a remediation and restoration project since oil production and processing there ceased in 1994.
Chevron Environmental Management Co. is cleaning up the oil field under a Central Coast Regional Water Quality Control Board order with permits from San Luis Obispo County and the California Coastal Commission.
In July 2005, San Luis Obispo County Planning Commission approved an amendment to the conditional use permit to allow Chevron to dispose of contaminated soil at the Santa Maria Regional Landfill.
From 2006 through 2016, more than 1.18 million cubic yards of hydrocarbon-contaminated soil was trucked from the oil field to the Santa Maria Landfill — a one-way distance of about 16 miles — for disposal, according to the project description.
If the proposed on-site storage project is approved, soil would no longer be transported to the landfill, eliminating roughly 69,188 round trips on public roadways, the project description says.
According to the project description, the proposed site for the soil management facility was historically used for crude oil storage and road material mixing operations and was used for land treatment pilot studies.
It is currently used for part of the site’s water handling system and, because it is relatively flat and low, for stockpiling treated hydrocarbon-contaminated soil.
The project footprint is primarily within habitat that was previously disturbed by the pilot studies and has less plant species diversity and native perennial ground cover than the undisturbed land surrounding it, according to the project description.
Much of the soil at the site is contaminated, and approximately 206,000 cubic yards would be excavated before the treated soil management area is constructed.
Contaminated soil placed within the management area would be amended with such nutrients as monoammonium phosphate to enhance biodegradation of the contaminants.
Once the facility reaches capacity, it would be covered with about 4 feet of clean soil, which would be graded to match the surrounding topography and the dune scrub habitat would be restored, according to the project description.