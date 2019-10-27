Continuing its review of an ERG Resources plan to add 187 steam-injected wells to the Cat Canyon oil field, Santa Barbara County Planning Commissioners on Wednesday questioned staff about the adequacy of the environmental impact report prepared for the project. The proposed project — which has been scaled down from its initial conception — would add 187 new steam-injected oil and gas wells on 91 existing pads on about 75 acres of ERG’s 8,054-acre property in West Cat Canyon.