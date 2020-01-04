Construction zone: children build jelly bean jungle gyms at SM Valley Discovery Museum

“We built one to give the kids an example of what they could do and then we let them create their own designs,” said Toepfer. “The kids have so much fun.

"But they are also learning so much because this encourages them to use all kinds of scientific skills — engineering, problem solving, critical thinking, geometry and other math skills — and they do it all while having fun.”

“It is fun,” said 7-year-old Zeke Pick, from Arroyo Grande. “I like doing this.”

“We have a nice playground in our neighborhood,” said Zeke’s mother, Kimberly Pick. “Ilsa is my friend, and when she told me about this, I told Zeke that he could build his own jungle gym any way he wanted, and he was really excited to come down to do this.”

Jelly bean jungle gym day was the year’s first STEM project at the museum.

“We want the children to get excited about STEM programs — science, technology, engineering and math — and to do it while they are playing,” said Toepfer. “There is so much science that can be learned through playing.”