Drivers should expect delays at the Betteravia Road and Highway 101 interchange through mid-August as crews perform construction work to improve traffic flow into the developing Enos Ranch area.
The roadwork includes:
• Widening the southbound off-ramp at Betteravia Road to accommodate an additional right-turn lane and traffic signal improvements; and,
• Removing the concrete median on Betteravia Road and lengthening the left-turn lanes at the Highway 101 northbound on-ramp signal.
The project will cost $900,000. It is funded by sales Measure A and Local Surface Transportation Program (LSTP) funds.
Both ramps will remain open during the construction.
City staff recommends that drivers obey all temporary construction signs and lane closures, reduce driving speeds in construction areas where workers may be present and use alternate routes whenever possible to avoid delays.
Questions may be directed to the Public Works Department's engineering division at 805-925-0951, ext. 2225.