A project to replace the Alamo Pintado Creek pedestrian bridge on the south side of State Route 154 near Los Olivos is expected to begin construction the week of Monday, May 22, according to Caltrans District 5.
The project to remove a retaining wall adjacent to the bridge and install rock slope protection is estimated for completion by summer 2025, Caltrans officials noted.
During construction officials said the bridge will be closed to all pedestrians, equestrians and bicyclists will need to use State Route 154 or a local street to cross the creek.
In addition, State Route 154 shoulder and/or lane closures may be implemented periodically during construction, however, one lane will always remain open with flaggers controlling traffic flow during work hours.
The bridge was constructed in 1912, and in 1971, a new bridge structure, Alamo Pintado Creek Bridge, was built on a new alignment 40 feet upstream from the original structure.
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
At that time, local citizens contacted the state to preserve the 1912 structure so it could be used as a pedestrian/equestrian trail bridge.
The existing bridge, which stands at 92 feet long by 28 feet wide and spans the Alamo Pintado Creek, will be replaced with a new single-span concrete bridge measuring 115 feet in length, 16 feet in width and 4 feet in depth.
The project is covered by federal and state funding, with an allocation amount of $3.9 million by the California Transportation Commission, to be conducted by M.C.M. Construction Inc. of North Highlands.