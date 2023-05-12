051223 Los Olivos pedestrian bridge

The existing stone bridge rails will be salvaged and reinstalled on the new bridge.

 Contributed

A project to replace the Alamo Pintado Creek pedestrian bridge on the south side of State Route 154 near Los Olivos is expected to begin construction the week of Monday, May 22, according to Caltrans District 5.

The project to remove a retaining wall adjacent to the bridge and install rock slope protection is estimated for completion by summer 2025, Caltrans officials noted.

During construction officials said the bridge will be closed to all pedestrians, equestrians and bicyclists will need to use State Route 154 or a local street to cross the creek.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
051223 Los Olivos pedestrian bridge 2

The existing bridge structure is 92 feet long by 28 feet wide and spans the Alamo Pintado Creek.

 

0
0
0
0
0