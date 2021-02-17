In a last push to fund the construction of two new pickleball courts at Solvang’s Hans Christian Andersen Park, city staff are requesting community assistance to raise about $1,600 to complete a local fundraising goal.
The $30,000 project is estimated to be finished by April, weather permitting.
Since beginning to raise funds in November, the city of Solvang contributed $20,000 toward the project. Community members have so far donated $8,355, leaving them $1,645 from their initial goal, according to a city spokeswoman.
To bring down project costs, city staff completed project design and performed many construction tasks in-house, however, more is needed for landscaping and maintenance costs.
“We heard the community ask for pickleball courts, which seemed challenging from a cost perspective, but staff stepped up,” said Solvang City Manager Xenia Bradford. “Public Works staff has done a tremendous job taking the time from their workday to make this happen for the community.”
To aid the effort, Sagebrush Painting, owned by Rick Bernhardt, has offered an in-kind donation of time and resources to seal the control joints in the concrete and paint the courts.
City staff then will install the nets, making the courts ready for use, said the spokeswoman, noting that additional court enhancements, such as fencing between the courts, will be added in future years.
“The donations have been great so far and a lot of people have stepped up, especially the city,” said David Gay, a Solvang resident and local pickleball enthusiast. “To do the job right, though, a little more is needed. Most courts are surrounded with landscaping. Right now, our courts are surrounded by dirt and mud, and as we saw with the recent storms, that doesn’t work well.”
Donations should be sent with a completed donation form along with payment to: Solvang City Hall, 1644 Oak St., Solvang, CA 93463.