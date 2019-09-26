The Santa Maria-Bonita School District on Thursday hit a major milestone in construction of its newest elementary school near Enos Ranch, one that will help alleviate overcrowding at other sites.
District administrators, members of the construction crew and other guests celebrated the project’s topping out Thursday by signing the final beam before it was raised and installed at the peak of the structure.
When completed next August, the two-story, $51 million school will accommodate as many as 900 students in transitional kindergarten through sixth grade.
“I’ve been involved in the construction of schools before, but this is the first time I’ve [topped one] out,” said Superintendent Luke Ontiveros, who thanked district voters and community members who approved a $45 million bond measure in 2014.
Discussions about placing a school in the Enos Ranch area go back decades, but efforts ramped up after voters approved Measure T.
Approximately $30 million of the project cost will be financed through the bonds. Local developer fees and state matching funds will offset the remaining cost.
The district’s board of education in January awarded the contract to AMG & Associates, a Santa Clarita general contractor that built Jimenez Elementary School in 2015.
Crews broke ground on the yet-to-be named school in late February and erected the first column at the end of June.
“Everybody is working very well as a project team,” said AMG President Albert Giacomazzi. “That’s so critical when you have a project that moves at this rapid pace. You must work cooperatively and collaboratively.”
Crews will begin transitioning to the “rough-in” phase of construction, where mechanical, plumbing, electrical and other systems — “the backbone of the building” — will be installed, according to Giacomazzi.
The new elementary school will serve as the neighborhood school for more than 300 proposed residences in the larger Enos Ranch development, as well as help district administrators manage overcrowding at other sites.
“When I started, a big school was around 550 students,” recalled Linda Cordero, a longtime educator elected to the school board in 2012. “If we could get our schools in Santa Maria to 850 students now, I would be thrilled, absolutely thrilled.”
The 66,000-square-foot campus will feature 26 classrooms and include dedicated space for students enrolled in the district’s Therapeutic Learning Program.
In addition to a large multipurpose room and enclosed food service area, architects have included outdoor learning space and a shared learning commons.
“The school is really built around the 21st century skills of communication, collaboration, critical thinking and creativity,” Ontiveros explained. “There are a lot of common learning areas outside of your traditional classrooms which will enable the program to rethink what our whole learning design is.”
The project, according to Giacomazzi, remains on track for completion next August. District officials have yet to decide a name for the new campus.